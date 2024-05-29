Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Invests $213,000 in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of INDA stock opened at $53.56 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.