Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $220,000 Investment in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in CubeSmart by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CubeSmart from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.17.

CubeSmart Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $41.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day moving average of $43.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $33.17 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.22). CubeSmart had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The company had revenue of $261.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.33%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

