Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New $42,000 Investment in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABSI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at $135,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Absci in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Absci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 52.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.14. Absci Co. has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $6.72.

Absci ( NASDAQ:ABSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 2,042.01% and a negative return on equity of 44.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Absci Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Absci news, Director Redmile Group, Llc bought 222,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc acquired 222,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at $37,139,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Venture Partners Ii Lp sold 3,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.40, for a total transaction of $13,640,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,279,522 shares in the company, valued at $49,629,896.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ABSI shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Absci in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Absci in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Absci Corporation operates as a data-first generative artificial intelligence (AI) drug creation company in the United States. The company combines AI with scalable wet lab technologies to create biologics for patients. Its integrated drug creation platform is designed to improve upon traditional biologic drug discovery by using AI to simultaneously optimize multiple drug characteristics that may be important to development and therapeutic benefit.

