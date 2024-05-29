Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in HNI by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,237,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,744,000 after purchasing an additional 206,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HNI during the 4th quarter valued at $13,368,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in shares of HNI during the fourth quarter worth $1,360,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of HNI in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of HNI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,032,000 after purchasing an additional 29,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on HNI shares. Benchmark raised their target price on HNI from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE:HNI opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.31, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.87. HNI Co. has a twelve month low of $25.06 and a twelve month high of $47.60.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.56 million. HNI had a net margin of 2.57% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HNI Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HNI Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from HNI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. HNI’s payout ratio is presently 97.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,114.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HNI news, Director Miguel M. Calado sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $107,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,114.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 9,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $429,067.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,882,745.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,172 shares of company stock valued at $832,242 over the last quarter. 3.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, and marketing of workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, architectural products, and ancillary and hospitality products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF, HBF Textiles, HNI India, Kimball, National, Etc., Interwoven, David Edward, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style brands.

