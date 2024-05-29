Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Makes New Investment in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 248,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 70,529 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 86,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 71,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDC opened at $35.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $36.23.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

