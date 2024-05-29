Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 1,600 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $682,511,000 after purchasing an additional 161,202 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after buying an additional 673,670 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,185,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after acquiring an additional 68,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 4.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,488 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $251,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,386 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROST stock opened at $137.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.46, for a total value of $2,043,795.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,091,941.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,097 shares of company stock worth $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

