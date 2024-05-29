Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 265 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 412,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth $509,000. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 22,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 163,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after buying an additional 32,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.81 and a 52 week high of $83.00. The firm has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 393.95%.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares in the company, valued at $5,295,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $157,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,295,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Kidd sold 4,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.21, for a total transaction of $357,576.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,256.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,355 shares of company stock worth $11,663,526 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

