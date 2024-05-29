Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Sells 454 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 454 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 31.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 29.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 17.8% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 27,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth about $1,006,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Evercore cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.67.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock opened at $77.73 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1 year low of $68.92 and a 1 year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.28.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 28.27%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.95%.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Free Report)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.