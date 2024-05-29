Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $214,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,311 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BUD. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 629 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 116.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 643 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $63.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a one year low of $51.66 and a one year high of $67.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a $0.8722 dividend. This is an increase from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.31%.

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

