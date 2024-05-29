Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes $84,000 Position in Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV owned approximately 0.09% of Eyenovia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eyenovia in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,124,000. Institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eyenovia news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.23 per share, with a total value of $61,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,330,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,556,779.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,430,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,322,100.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 160,717 shares of company stock valued at $176,433 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Eyenovia Trading Down 2.4 %

EYEN opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $3.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $1.38.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eyenovia Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, an ophthalmic technology company, engages in the development of therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print platform technology. The company's product candidates include MicroPine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pediatric myopia progression (near-sightedness); MicroLine, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for the improvement in near vision in people with presbyopia; and Mydcombi, which is in Phase III clinical development program with indications for pharmaceutical mydriasis.

Further Reading

