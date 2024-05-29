Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Takes Position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,074,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 3,711.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 277,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,406,000 after acquiring an additional 270,009 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 394,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,983,000 after buying an additional 150,251 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,999,000. Finally, Sandler Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 232.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 160,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 112,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director John T. Preston sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.36, for a total value of $360,332.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $897,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $250,424.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares in the company, valued at $3,003,133.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,533 shares of company stock worth $6,364,167. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

Shares of CLH stock opened at $214.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 1.24. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.92 and a 12 month high of $218.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Clean Harbors from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.