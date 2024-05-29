Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Trims Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV cut its stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,475 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 52.1% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 8,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Insider Activity

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson bought 750,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $960,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

