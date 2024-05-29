Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $210.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SNOW. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $246.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.64.

Snowflake Stock Performance

Shares of SNOW opened at $150.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.90. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $138.40 and a 1 year high of $237.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.39.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.86 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin bought 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $165.45 per share, for a total transaction of $501,313.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,614.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy purchased 31,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $158.52 per share, with a total value of $5,000,037.84. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,000,037.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,880 shares of company stock worth $10,832,965. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snowflake

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $838,455,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,957,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,988,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,830 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,154,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

