Neptune Orient Lines (OTCMKTS:NPTOY) Shares Down 10.2%

Shares of Neptune Orient Lines Limited (OTCMKTS:NPTOY – Get Free Report) traded down 10.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.68 and last traded at $3.68. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 1,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Neptune Orient Lines Price Performance
Neptune Orient Lines Company Profile
Neptune Orient Lines Limited is an investment holding company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and charter of vessels, as well as participates in ventures related to these activities. The Company operates through its Liner segment. The Company’s Liner segment provides operations of container transportation, terminals and provision of other related services.
