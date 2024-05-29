NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 68.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp in the third quarter valued at $282,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in NetApp by 303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,052 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in NetApp by 5.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 240,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $18,260,000 after buying an additional 12,456 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at about $817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NetApp

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Stock Up 2.0 %

NetApp stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $118.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna increased their target price on NetApp from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Argus upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.07.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

