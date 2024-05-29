Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0.2% After Analyst Upgrade

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.2% on Tuesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $650.00 to $700.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Netflix traded as high as $648.71 and last traded at $648.06. Approximately 832,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,203,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $646.75.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Netflix

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,352 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $3,345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $8,181,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,545 shares of company stock valued at $40,704,683 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its stake in Netflix by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 623 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 958 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 2,833 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.72 billion, a PE ratio of 45.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.