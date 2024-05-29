NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 376 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEU. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 4,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 37,378 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

NewMarket Trading Down 1.3 %

NEU opened at $535.87 on Wednesday. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $389.18 and a one year high of $650.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $579.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $574.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.86.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter.

NewMarket Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.06%.

NewMarket Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.