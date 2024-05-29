Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Short Interest Down 44.1% in May

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 44.1% from the April 30th total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Nexa Resources from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nexa Resources from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on NEXA

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources Stock Down 0.1 %

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nexa Resources stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources S.A. ( NYSE:NEXA Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,117,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,000.

Shares of NEXA opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. Nexa Resources has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). Nexa Resources had a negative net margin of 11.81% and a negative return on equity of 4.82%. The business had revenue of $579.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nexa Resources will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

(Get Free Report)

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Smelting. It produces zinc, zamac, zinc oxide, and zincal, as well as by-products, such as copper, lead, silver, gold, copper sulfate, sulfuric acid, copper cementum, silver concentrate, slag aggregates, and cadmium/sponge deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.