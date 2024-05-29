NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Shares Up 0.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) were up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $83.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy traded as high as $77.33 and last traded at $77.30. Approximately 3,032,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 11,555,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.61.

NEE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NEE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $61.92.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.13%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.