Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Short Interest Down 44.7% in May

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 812,500 shares, a decrease of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 466,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NIU. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 447.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 558,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 456,485 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 116.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 39,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 82,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Niu Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $160.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Niu Technologies ( NASDAQ:NIU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Niu Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.42 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People's Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

