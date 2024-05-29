Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 4,259 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,827 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $6,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OC. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 53.0% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Owens Corning by 26,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 268 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on OC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Owens Corning from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.07.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE OC opened at $177.85 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.45 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $183.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.45.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. Research analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 3,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.47, for a total transaction of $604,056.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,405.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,307,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

(Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.