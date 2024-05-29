Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,971 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,971 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $6,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 355.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 49,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 16,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in United Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,880,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total value of $77,285.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,277,699.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total transaction of $3,548,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,756.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,128 shares of company stock worth $38,053,129. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

UTHR stock opened at $269.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.64. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $279.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.67 and its 200 day moving average is $234.76.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 42.05%. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $309.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

