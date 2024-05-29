Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Campbell Soup worth $7,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPB. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 184,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,985,000 after acquiring an additional 22,851 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CPB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Campbell Soup from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.41.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $44.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.41. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $37.94 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 8.26%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.81%.

Campbell Soup Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

