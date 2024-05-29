Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,326 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $7,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter worth about $388,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Equifax by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,718 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,381,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,369 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 636.7% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 663 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 58,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total value of $13,143,735.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 109,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,623,649. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rodolfo O. Ploder sold 14,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.45, for a total transaction of $3,178,168.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,126,083.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $236.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a PE ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.88. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $159.95 and a fifty-two week high of $275.10.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The credit services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Equifax’s payout ratio is presently 34.74%.

EFX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI raised Equifax from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Equifax from $276.00 to $241.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.19.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

