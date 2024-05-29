Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,667 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $7,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in SBA Communications by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,244 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $3,256,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 707,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,547,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,122,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Price Performance

SBAC stock opened at $187.29 on Wednesday. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $183.64 and a 1 year high of $258.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.07 and its 200-day moving average is $221.08.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on SBA Communications from $255.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.25.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

