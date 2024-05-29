Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 410 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 3rd quarter worth $502,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,614,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,455,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 259,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,226,000 after buying an additional 18,657 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.0 %

WTW stock opened at $250.63 on Wednesday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $195.29 and a one year high of $278.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $261.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.08. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $304.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $236.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, CFO Andrew Jay Krasner sold 1,100 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.13, for a total value of $299,343.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,782.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

