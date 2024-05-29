Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 69.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,604,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,839,000 after buying an additional 223,940 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,714,000 after purchasing an additional 231,256 shares during the last quarter. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 26,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VTV opened at $159.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.70 and its 200 day moving average is $153.38. The company has a market cap of $113.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.