Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 83.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,974 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 297,842 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $539,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,078,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,479,000 after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter worth $149,425,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,124,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $135,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,087,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total transaction of $581,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares in the company, valued at $13,948,752.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang bought 4,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.24 per share, for a total transaction of $416,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,564,305.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 5,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.29, for a total value of $581,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,948,752.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $3,219,700 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $115.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $141.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.45.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $129.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.72. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.49 and a one year high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The company had revenue of $263.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.06 million. On average, analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Featured Articles

