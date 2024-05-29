Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $7,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NTAP. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in NetApp by 14,650.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in NetApp by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 331 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTAP. Barclays raised their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NetApp from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total transaction of $89,730.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at $989,095.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Trading Up 2.0 %

NTAP opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.01 and a 1-year high of $118.36.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

