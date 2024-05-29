Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $6,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DPZ. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $324,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,202,000 after buying an additional 9,847 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 18,032 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $508.85 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.47.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is presently 39.43%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,401 shares of company stock worth $6,995,948. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Monday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $518.46.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

