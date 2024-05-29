Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $6,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STT. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total transaction of $313,559.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,873.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $886,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,063 shares in the company, valued at $11,015,755.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Bisegna sold 4,258 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $313,559.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,873.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

State Street Trading Down 2.0 %

STT stock opened at $73.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $79.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.38.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.21. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on STT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on State Street from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Featured Stories

