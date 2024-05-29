Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,273.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Shalini Sharp sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $156,941.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at $141,048.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total transaction of $36,994.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,273.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,770 shares of company stock valued at $23,961,948 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

NBIX stock opened at $140.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.53. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). The firm had revenue of $515.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.21 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. Equities research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

