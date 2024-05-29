Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 111.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $77.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 49.67, a PEG ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.08 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 28.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

