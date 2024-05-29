Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 59.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 488.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $156.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.34 and a 12-month high of $171.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.55.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported ($17.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($17.09). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 69.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.25, for a total transaction of $378,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,981 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,626.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.22.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

Featured Articles

