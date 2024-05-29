Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Graco were worth $6,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Graco by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 77,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,026,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Graco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 274.4% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 13,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,666 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of GGG opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.30. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $492.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.19 million. Graco had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 23.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GGG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Graco from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.25.

In other news, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Timothy R. White sold 2,500 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,282 shares in the company, valued at $4,481,535.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Angela F. Wordell sold 3,588 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $335,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,191,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,124 shares of company stock worth $1,032,659. 2.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

