Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 85,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,584,000 after buying an additional 74,387 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,750,000. Crown Oak Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,032,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,361,000 after purchasing an additional 14,147 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,116,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BR opened at $196.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49 and a beta of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $167,311.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,603.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total value of $167,311.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,603.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,530 shares of company stock valued at $3,165,773 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

