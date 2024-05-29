Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 100 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $6,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 121.2% in the third quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,083,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,391,000 after purchasing an additional 593,623 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $65,522,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 306,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,784,000 after acquiring an additional 218,403 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,801,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 107.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,244,000 after acquiring an additional 187,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $149.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $121.85 and a fifty-two week high of $168.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.72. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.42% and a net margin of 34.33%. The business had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.28 million. On average, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHKP shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

