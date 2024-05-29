Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 9,387 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,387 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $339,000. Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 25,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 15,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 39,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after buying an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, EVP Bert A. Frost sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CF shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on CF Industries from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Get Our Latest Report on CF

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CF stock opened at $78.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.