Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $7,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,943,000 after buying an additional 158,722 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 22.0% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,240,983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,847,000 after purchasing an additional 403,887 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,042,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,554,000 after purchasing an additional 60,658 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,910,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,642,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,855,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,743,000 after buying an additional 40,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.09.

Shares of FR stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 1.05. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $40.44 and a one year high of $55.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 68.20%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

