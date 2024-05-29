Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 22,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,751,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter worth $1,203,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Snap-on by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Snap-on by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 138,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,092,000 after buying an additional 37,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $282.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.75.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $269.40 on Wednesday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $247.68 and a 1-year high of $298.49. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $281.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.09. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.03%.

In other news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 704 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $209,904.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $957,988.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,593 shares of company stock worth $12,134,741. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

