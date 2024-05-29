Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,038 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $8,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,557,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 24.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,266,000 after acquiring an additional 342,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 15.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,206,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,728,000 after acquiring an additional 289,048 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 620.8% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,462,000 after acquiring an additional 161,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000,000 after acquiring an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price target (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $178.66 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.95 billion, a PE ratio of 92.09 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $180.72 and its 200 day moving average is $181.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.06, for a total value of $203,566.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,639.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Articles

