Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 1,418 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STX. TCW Group Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 105,921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $9,047,000 after buying an additional 62,193 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Seagate Technology by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,757 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Seagate Technology by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 36,657 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 15,984 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ STX opened at $96.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.11 and a 200 day moving average of $86.61. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $101.26.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The data storage provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -217.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 9,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $921,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,575. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John Christopher Morris sold 11,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.