Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 35,894 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 35,894 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $7,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,529,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 117.2% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,378,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,651,000 after purchasing an additional 743,557 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,079,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Hologic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,398,000. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $24,431,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hologic alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $1,241,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 16,441 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,241,295.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,670,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $111,647.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,802.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Price Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.98. Hologic, Inc. has a one year low of $64.02 and a one year high of $82.45.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HOLX

Hologic Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.