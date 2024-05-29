Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,910 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,698,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,444.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,128,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,816 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,867,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,156,219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,276,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,131,000 after acquiring an additional 535,093 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.68. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.78.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.44%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

