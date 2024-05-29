Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 268,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Repligen by 152.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 3,517 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total transaction of $681,348.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,889.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,296 shares of company stock valued at $7,357,293 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $156.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $171.21 and its 200-day moving average is $177.67. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $110.45 and a 1-year high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 627.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.03.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RGEN. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Repligen from $165.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.75.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

