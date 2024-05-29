Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,663,225 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,663,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,547,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 155,726 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %
NYSE:BEN opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.
Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.
About Franklin Resources
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
