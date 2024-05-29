Norges Bank Purchases Shares of 1,663,225 Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,663,225 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $49,547,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,031 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 854,271 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $20,998,000 after acquiring an additional 155,726 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Franklin Resources by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,564 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Franklin Resources Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:BEN opened at $23.07 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.88 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.47.

Franklin Resources Dividend Announcement

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The closed-end fund reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BEN

About Franklin Resources

(Free Report)

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.