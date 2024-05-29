Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.
Nortech Systems Price Performance
NASDAQ NSYS opened at $11.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. Nortech Systems has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 million, a PE ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.30.
Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $34.22 million for the quarter.
About Nortech Systems
Nortech Systems Incorporated provides design and manufacturing solutions for electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components in the United States, Mexico, and China. It offers a range of technical and manufacturing, and support services, including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management, and post-market services.
