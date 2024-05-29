Northland Power Inc. (NPI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 17th

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Northland Power Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE NPI opened at C$23.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.00. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$30.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Northland Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.96.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

