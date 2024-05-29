NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Insider Transactions at NRG Energy
Institutional Trading of NRG Energy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.
NRG Energy Trading Down 2.5 %
NYSE NRG opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.11.
NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.
NRG Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.
About NRG Energy
NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.
