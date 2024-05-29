NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NRG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on NRG Energy

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

Institutional Trading of NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total transaction of $3,072,668.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,342,251.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in NRG Energy during the first quarter worth $31,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 1,005.5% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in NRG Energy by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE NRG opened at $83.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.01. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $31.68 and a twelve month high of $87.58. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.11.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. Equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.09%.

About NRG Energy

(Get Free Report

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.