Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st.

Nu Skin Enterprises has raised its dividend by an average of 1.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Nu Skin Enterprises has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises to earn $1.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.8%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NUS stock opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $35.66. The company has a market capitalization of $662.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.21 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $417.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUS. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,693 shares of company stock valued at $96,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

